Finding an Alternative to Opioids After Surgery

Sponsored Content by Pacira BioSciences, Inc.

Now more than ever, women are demanding a quick recovery after surgery. In fact, 96% of women ages 30-50 who have had a surgical procedure are anxious to return home and get back to their daily routines, citing caregiving and work responsibilities as the main reasons for the rush. However, new research confirms that one crucial question that can enable an expedited recovery is not being asked.

A new survey, On the Rebound: What to Expect After Surgery, finds that very few women are making medication choices that can help them rebound more quickly. Despite side effects that can slow recovery, 67% of women ages 30-50 took opioids to treat postsurgical pain, even though a similar number agree that these drugs can hinder everyday activities and more than eight-in-10 have concerns about taking them. And while women discuss several topics with surgeons before surgery, they stand down when it comes to non-opioids – the pain treatment option that can reduce hospital stays by as much as several days.

