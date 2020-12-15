Finding a Treatment Plan for Mental Health Illness like Schizophrenia

Adults living with serious mental illness, including schizophrenia, face significant challenges in managing their mental health. Adults living with schizophrenia often experience recurrent relapse episodes, which can be extraordinarily difficult for the patient, their loved ones, and the broader healthcare system.

Psychiatrist Dr. Maxie L. Gordon talks about the challenges that exist regarding schizophrenia care and management in diverse communities and shares information on the latest treatment options and clinical practice guidelines available.

