COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There is no doubt about it. Hank is a big boy.

But you may never meet a more gentle giant than Hank.

Hank is an 8-year-old mastiff mix who needs a new home.

If you’re interested in meeting Hank, Executive Director Rachel D.K. Finney says to bring the family and meet him at Columbus Humane.

columbushumane.org is where you can also find all the information on ‘Party With The Pets’ an event to support feeding the animals at the shelter.