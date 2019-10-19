FIND A FRIEND: Meet Casper, a timid puppy who warms up quickly

Live Now
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Saturday’s Find a Friend up for adoption is a young lad named Casper.

Casper is somewhere between 3 1/2 and 4 1/2 months old. He is all the “traineds” — house, potty, crate, and leash!

Casper was rescued from a shelter in southern Ohio, which wasn’t a good fit for him. He was very scared at the shelter.

He was taken in by Stop the Suffering, based in Columbus.

Casper is pretty timid at first, but he does warm up quickly, according to Holly Hodkinson of Stop the Suffering.

“He’s able to play with other dogs,” she said. He’s much more comfortable around other dogs. Big dogs, little dogs, old dogs, new dogs. He’s great with them.”

For more on Casper and other animals available for adoption, check out stopthesuffering.org.

