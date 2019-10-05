FIND A FRIEND: Meet 6-year-old Pomeranian mix Rex

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Looking to add a little friend to the family? Then look no further than Rex.

Rex is a 6-year-old Pomeranian mix being fostered by Sophia’s Grace Foundation in Columbus.

Rex gets along well with other dogs, cats, and children.

He has been neutered, is up to date on his shots and recently had his teeth cleaned.

Rex is being fostered by Sophia’s Grace Foundation, based in Coatesville, Pa., but servicing Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, North Carolina, Washington D.C., and southern New York.

The group specializes in rescuing and rehoming dachshunds, dachshund mixes, and occasionally other small breed dogs.

The group will be set up at Yappy Hour Puptoberfest at the Gateway district Sunday, Oct. 6, from 2 to 6 p.m. The organization will have some adoptable dogs as well as offering a fall-themed photo booth as a fundraiser.

For more on Rex, visit sophiasgracefoundation.org.