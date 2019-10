COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Timid little Millie Lou may take a while to warm up but she is a sweet little girl.

Dr. Michelle Gonzalez-Monska, from our #FindAFriend sponsor Rascal Animal Hospital says the one and a half-year-old chihuahua mix needs a patient family who can give her love and help her get to a healthier weight.

Millie Lou is available for adoption from DASH Animal Rescue.