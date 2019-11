COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Today’s Find A Friend features Chaz a 9-month-old special needs Aussie mix who is deaf, knows many signed commands, and seems to be vision impaired in his right eye.

Dr. G, Dr. Michelle Gonzalez, from Rascal Animal Hospital says Chaz is available for adoption from Speak For The Unspoken rescue (speakfortheundpoken.com).

Dr. G also has special information on cold weather and your pets.