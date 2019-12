COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Today’s FindAFriend adoptable pet is energetic Sprint from RESCUEDohio.

Sprint is a 6-year-old Mountain Cur mix.

He is crate trained, knows some commands and will be good in a family with older children.

He is very protective and may have to be the only dog in the family.

