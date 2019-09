COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six-week-old Latte is absolutely adorable and absolutely adoptable.

This cute little guy is waiting for a new family to cuddle with at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center.

This fuzzy little ball of fur came to visit NBC4 Midday with Shelter Director Kaye Dixon.

Check out Latte’s bio on the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center’s website.

