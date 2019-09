Brandy is a big girl. A big lovable girl.

A big lovable girl who needs room to run.

Brandy is a 3-year old coonhound waiting to meet you at the Humane Society of Delaware County.

Director Jana Cassidy says Brandy will be ready for a new home very soon.

In the meantime, you can meet her.

NBC4’s #FindAFriend is sponsored by my wonderful friends at Rascal Animal Hospital.