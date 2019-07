This week’s Find A Friend pups are three little dogs rescued from a shelter in southern Ohio. Peanut, Nugget and Marley.

Peanut, Nugget and Marley visited us at NBC4 all the way from southern Ohio via DASH Animal Rescue.

All three of these sweet babies will be available for adoption at DASH. Check them out at dashanimalrescue.org.

NBC4 #FindAFriend is sponsored by my great friends at Rascal Animal Hospital.