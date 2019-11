COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Fluffy little King is AKC certified pomeranian who is looking for a new home and family.

Karen Fairhurst and Brittany Bowers from Sophia’s Grace Foundation say that 13-year-old King was a breeding dog and cast aside once he was older than breeding age.

This little guy has a lot of life to live and he is already lap ready.

Make this sweet little guy part of your family.

For more information on how to adopt King, visit: sophiasgracefoundation.org.