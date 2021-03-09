Financial Advisor Gives Advice as People Continue to Re-create Their Financial Plan During Uncertain Times

Sponsored Content by Northwestern Mutual

While 2020 was a year that we’ll never forget, that upended American life, moments of change present new opportunities. Even amidst a crisis like a once-in-a-century pandemic, there are silver linings to be found.

Americans are not only re-imagining their dreams, but actively pursuing them. This is evidenced by a surge in vacation home buying (up 100% from last year), the unprecedented rate of new businesses being started, and the 70% of Americans that plan to tackle home renovations in 2021. A profound silver lining has also emerged for millions of Americans: savings accounts have risen.

Mark Haywood