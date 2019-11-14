Breaking News
2 dead in California school attack; Suspect in grave condition

Festive Fashions for the Holidays from Lane Bryant

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Lane Bryant

It’s time to put a little sparkle into your wardrobe.

We are prepping for those holiday parties with a look at some festive fashions from Lane Bryant, as they help you “create your Lane” this season with all of the latest trends and styles.

WEBSITE: Lane Bryant

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools