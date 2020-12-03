Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Learn the History and See the Celebration

Sponsored Content by Diocese of Columbus

It’s no surprise that during challenging times, we lean more on our faith.

It often brings comfort and calm amid a world of chaos.

It is that sense of devotion to a higher power that also brings reason to celebrate, to embrace a piece of history we may not be familiar with.

Parishes throughout the Diocese of Columbus will celebrate the Feast of our Lady of Guadalupe on December 12th, and NBC4 is proud to bring it to you live.

Robyn sat down with Bishop Brennan and a member of the Hispanic ministry to learn more about this special celebration.

