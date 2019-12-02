FCCS Holiday Wish Teams Up with Black Girl Magic

Sponsored Content by Franklin County Children Services

As you plan to head out to shop for those on your gift list, don’t forget those who are not as fortunate.

Every year, FCCS gives gifts to thousands of kids through their Holiday Wish program.

And they’re teaming up with Black Girl Magic to remind everyone to remember the diversity of our kids in need.

WEBSITE: Franklin County Children Services Holiday Wish Program

Black Girl Magic Toy Drive

