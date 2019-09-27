Fashion, Fitness and More for Fall

Sponsored Content by CandaceCorey.com

We love learning about new products, especially if they promise to make life easier or like we know fashion!

And now that we’re ready to turn the corner into a new season, we got a preview of some cool new products to try out for fall.

WEBSITE: Candace Corey

Make Up For Ever

Burlington

Febreze Clothing

Uncle Bud’s Muscle Revive

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

