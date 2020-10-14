Fall Wellness Tips to Get You Through Cold & Flu Season

Sponsored Content by Mucinex, Alcon’s Pataday Allergy Eye Drops, Kori Pure Antarctic Krill Oil

Establishing a healthy routine for fall is important because our immune systems can really be challenged by the shorter days and cooler temperatures this time of year, Colds, runny noses, clogged sinuses, and sore throats abound.

As we navigate cold and flu season (not to mention an ongoing pandemic), prevention is key and healthy lifestyle can help build a foundation for good health.

Some tips to help you stay healthy this season include nourishing your body with healthy foods, going to bed earlier, spending time in nature, and keeping your body active. Along with getting quality products to help boost your wellness routine.

WEBSITE: Simple Mom’s Guide