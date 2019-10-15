Fall Skincare from Mukha Spa

Sponsored Content by Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-Spa

I think it’s safe to say that summer is over. But your clothing isn’t the only thing that needs to change come fall.

It’s time to make your skincare a priority!

We can always count on Tim Maurer of Mukha Spa to get us looking our best.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

