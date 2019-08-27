Fall Beauty from Mukha Spa

Sponsored Content by Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-Spa

Many ladies have their tried and true makeup products and colors. But changing up your look with the changing seasons is a good way to keep things fresh.

And we know we can rely on Tim Maurer of Mukha Spa to give us the best looks and products.

WEBSITE: Mukha Custom Cosmetics & Medi-spa

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

