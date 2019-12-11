Faces Behind the Foodbank

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Foodbank

Mid-Ohio Foodbank employs close to 144 people. On top of that, an average of 13-thousand volunteers donate their time each year to help end hunger.

It’s a massive operation matched only by the enormous hearts of the people who work and volunteer there.

So today, we want to take a moment to share with you some of the faces behind the scenes at Mid-Ohio Foodbank.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



