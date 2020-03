Sponsored Content by American Optometric Association

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul, but the truth is, your eyes are the windows to your overall health! That’s why comprehensive eye exams are crucial.

Not only do they detect early signs of vision problems and vision loss, like glaucoma, they can also detect more than 270 serious health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and cancers.

