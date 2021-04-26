Eye Allergies, Common Triggers, & Tips for Finding Relief for Itchy Eyes This Spring

Sponsored Content by Alcon

Spring allergy season has sprung and, for approximately 66 million Americans with eye allergies, this means allergens in the air outdoors and indoors are giving them the blues. Itchy allergy eyes can show up whether you’re heading outdoors on a morning run, running errands, or relaxing on the couch with your favorite furry friend.



Add to that new research that suggests allergy season is starting earlier and lasting longer, and many eye allergy sufferers are left desperate for ways to find relief so they can start seeing the world through fresh eyes.

