Explore the 2019 BIA Parade of Homes

Sponsored Content by BIA Parade of Homes

It’s time once again to dream big; to have every box for your perfect home checked off.

And even if you’re not looking to build, you can certainly gawk during the home event of the summer.

We’re talking BIA Parade of Homes. The perfect opportunity to look at the latest and greatest in home design and interior design. It’s happening July 13-28 at Evans Farm.

WEBSITE: BIA Parade of Homes

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

