Exciting New Research Showing Anti-Viral Effects in a Coronavirus Animal Cell Model

Sponsored Content by ChromaDex

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the biggest health issue facing the world today. What if we started to look to the cellular level to support our health during this pandemic? Some new preliminary research may provide some early insight.

A team of scientists in the US have been digging into the role of a compound called NAD+ in innate immunity. Their latest preclinical study finds that as coronaviruses invade mouse cells, and subsequently levels of NAD+, a substance that promotes cell defense and repair, goes down as cells fight the virus. So, what happens when you increase those NAD+ levels? And, what are the next steps?

ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried talks about this study, what scientists are seeing in the lab and what effect it might have in the future.

