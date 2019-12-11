Donate Now
Double Your Donation Day on NBC4 and help end hunger in Central Ohio

Evolution of the Foodbank with CEO Matt Habash

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Foodbank

When someone commits their life to a job, it’s commendable. When they commit their life to a mission, it’s invaluable.

For Matt Habash, being the CEO of Mid-Ohio Foodbank has allowed him to lead the charge in ending hunger. And with a new course of action, Central Ohio is inching closer to that goal than ever before.

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools