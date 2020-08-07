Everyone is Invited to Join the African American Male Wellness Freedom Walk Saturday August 8th

Sponsored Content by African American Male Wellness Initiative

It is with great pride that NBC4 sponsors the African American Male Wellness Freedom Walk each year.

The event not only challenges people to walk or run a 5k, but it also brings health disparities to the forefront for black men.

As with so many things this year, the race will be virtual and they encourage you to walk in your neighborhood or even your home. Sign up now! Registration is free!

WEBSITE: African American Male Wellness
NBC4 10 am – 11 am Digital Special

