Esports 3rd Most Watched Sport in the U.S.

Sponsored Content by Riot Games

Esports have burst into the mainstream in recent years, transforming from a vibrant niche to a central form of entertainment around the world. Last year, there were over 1.2 billion hours of Esports consumed, with audience numbers expected to double by the year 2023. Sponsors have taken notice. Verizon’s recent sponsorship deal with Riot Games, maker of popular online game League of Legends, is just another indication that Esports is here to stay.

As competitive video games continue to integrate into popular culture (championed by celebrities and popular brands alike), the Esports industry will continue to grow. A number of factors, including the growing popularity and acceptance of video games, along with evolving customer preferences, have contributed. Growing brand recognition, sponsorship deals, and competition prize pools, have also helped power Esports increase in popularity.

WEBSITE: LoL Esports