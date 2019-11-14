Breaking News
2 dead in California school attack; Suspect in grave condition

Enjoy Your Thanksgiving Meal without All the Mess

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Cameron Mitchell Premiere Events

If you’re stressed about cooking that perfect Thanksgiving turkey with all the fixings, don’t!

The professionals at Cameron Mitchell are once again offering Thanksgiving In-a-Box.

Get your order in by 5 pm, Thursday November 21. We get all the details.

WEBSITE: Cameron Mitchell Premier Events

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools