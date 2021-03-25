Embracing the Digital World for Small Business Survival

Sponsored Content by Adobe Acrobat

As small businesses continue to climb out of the rubble caused by the global pandemic, many business owners may still be too overwhelmed just hanging on to concentrate on moving forward. Experts advise going from survival today to success tomorrow lies in HOW you’re doing your business. If you’re doing “the same old, the same way,” you could be missing serious opportunities.

According to an Adobe survey of small business owners and leaders found that, in spite of 2021’s new innovations, the average small business owner signs and processes 16 documents per week and requires 6 days on average to get a contract fully processed.

Author and Small Business Expert Gene Marks is available with an encouraging forecast for the country’s small businesses, as well as tips for owners looking to make the most of the opportunities created during the pandemic to transform the businesses they love in 2021.

WEBSITE: Adobe Small Business