Sponsored Content by Grandview Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery Center

We’re willing to bet not too many people have ever said, I love to shave! And the alternatives aren’t much better, waxing or devices that rip out the hair by the root are painful, not to mention, it grows back.

Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Grandview Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery Center has a better way that will eliminate your daily shaving routine. Here what he has to say about laser hair reduction.

WEBSITE: Grandview Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery Center

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.