Sponsored Content by The Ganzhorn Suites Specialized Memory Care

Since the start of the pandemic, much attention has been paid to the risks and spread happening in assisted living centers.

And now that the vaccine is on our doorstep, how are those in Central Ohio faring? When will our aging loved ones truly have access?

We get some insight from the folks at The Ganzhorn Suites in Powell.

WEBSITE: The Ganzhorn Suites Specialized Memory Care