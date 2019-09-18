EasyIT Keeps Your Business Tech Running Smoothly

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Consumers’ Choice Award

One fateful morning several years ago, Kurt and Eric Hoeft were commiserating with a fellow business owner who said to them, “all a business owner wants is easy i-t!”.

That exasperation resonated with them and creating such a resource became their mission and their brand.

That model has made them a Consumers’ Choice Award winner.

WEBSITE: EasyIT

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools