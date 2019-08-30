Breaking News
WE’RE BACK! NBC4 returns to U-verse and DIRECTV
Live Now
LIVE TRACK: Hurricane Dorian looks increasingly dire

Easy, Healthy Snacks the Kids Will Love

Daytime Columbus
Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by American Dairy Association Mideast

The lives of nearly every family have gotten more hectic since the start of school. Between getting them out the door in time and running them to sports and activities, snacks are often eaten on the go.

And they’re not always healthy.

So we got some easy recipe ideas you can feel good about from the American Dairy Association Mideast.

WEBSITE: Drink-Milk.com

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools