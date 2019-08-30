Easy, Healthy Snacks the Kids Will Love

Sponsored Content by American Dairy Association Mideast

The lives of nearly every family have gotten more hectic since the start of school. Between getting them out the door in time and running them to sports and activities, snacks are often eaten on the go.

And they’re not always healthy.

So we got some easy recipe ideas you can feel good about from the American Dairy Association Mideast.

WEBSITE: Drink-Milk.com

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



