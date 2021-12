Sponsored Content by Mid-Ohio Food Collective

Robyn visited the Mid-Ohio Food Collective headquarters in Grove City to get all the information on this year’s Double Your Donation Day.

Every dollar you donate will be matched by generous sponsors. Your $1 donation is equal to $9.50 in spending power at the food collective so with that dollar being matched today, your $1 is equal to $19!

WEBSITE: Mid-Ohio Food Collective