Sponsor: Mid-Ohio Food Collective

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective is a juggernaut. Not only in the sheer volume of food they provide, but also in the number of partner agencies they support… A number that continues to grow. One such place is the “All People’s Fresh Market” on Parsons Avenue. It is there, a food pantry customer who has been on both sides of the equation shares her story, including her work to pay it forward.