Sponsor: Mid-Ohio Food Collective

NBC4 is proud to partner with Mid-Ohio Food Collective for the 11th annual Double Your Donation Day. One in five Ohioans faces food insecurity, and that number for children is one in four. Funds raised on Double Your Donation day go to provide nutritious food to our hungry neighbors. Normally, Mid-Ohio Food Collective can turn every dollar donated to $4.98 in groceries. During Double Your Donation Day, your donation is matched so each dollar can provide more than $9 in groceries.