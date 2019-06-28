Don’t Skimp on Car Insurance if You Want to Save Yourself Money, Time, Frustration in the Long Run

Daytime Columbus

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Sponsored Content by Colombo Law

We hear, all the time, ads for low cost car insurance.  What you may not realize is state minimum coverage, does not cover all you may possibly need.

Dino Colombo of Colombo Law has some expert legal advice for making sure you have the right coverage to save you time, money and frustration if you ever need to use it.

WEBSITE: Colombo Law  

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools