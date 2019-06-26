Don’t Let Excuses Stop You from Being a Mentor

Sponsored Content by Franklin County Children Services

Have you ever thought about becoming a mentor, then something stopped you? There is a big need in this community for black male role models.

So today, FCCS is hoping to motivate you to step up!

We talked with the director of their Simba Program and a volunteer mentor on the need and why it’s so important for folks to step up and help out.

WEBSITE: Franklin County Children Services

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



