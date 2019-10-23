Don’t Fear Retirement Planning

Sponsored Content by Safe Harbor Retirement Group

Ever play the game, would you rather? Here are your options, jump out of a plane or plan your retirement?

Amazingly, a huge number of people chose jumping out of a plane!

But retirement planning doesn’t need to be scary or a hassle. Cory Sickles with Safe Harbor Retirement Group puts our fears at ease.

WEBSITE: Safe Harbor Retirement Group

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.



