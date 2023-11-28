COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Everyday doctors at Nationwide Children’s Hospital are performing medical miracles. So many of these young patients come with different healthcare needs and leave with a new perspective on life.

One patient champion has been able to do all that she’s set her mind to do since being diagnosed with a heart condition when her mom was 18 weeks pregnant.

Your donations to Nationwide Children’s through the Light up the lawn, Light up a life campaign gives children hope that one day that can live the life they’ve always dreamed.

Every evening, you can watch the lawn illuminate with your donations through this online live-cam.