DNA Based Weight Loss Plan

Sponsored Content by Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

We are learning more and more how much your DNA affects your health.

And that also rings true for weight loss. Different foods have different effects on different people.

So setting up a diet plan based on your DNA could be the key to achieving life long healthy results.

WEBSITE: Fit for Life Nutrition & Weight Loss Clinic

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

