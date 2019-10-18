Dinner and a Show at House of Japan

Sponsored Content by Consumers’ Choice Award

It’s always fun when a night out is about more than what’s on your plate, it’s about the experience.

House of Japan gives you both in spectacular fashion!

We talked with Jack Chuang, the man who started it all, fresh off yet another win from the Consumers’ Choice Award.

WEBSITE: House of Japan

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

