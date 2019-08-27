Diagnosing and Treating Prostate Cancer

Sponsored Content by Columbus Cyberknife

In the coming days, you’ll likely hear a lot of talk about prostate cancer, as September kicks off it’s awareness month.

And for all the men out there, it’s important to not only know the signs and risks but what to do if you need treatment.

For that we turn to the doctors at Columbus Cyberknife.

WEBSITE: Columbus CyberKnife

The above video and article is paid commercial program. The opinions and views expressed belong to its sponsors and are not those of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., this station or their affiliates or employees.

