Deliver Rejuvenating Solutions Directly Below the Surface of the Skin

Sponsored Content by Timeless Skin Solutions

AquaGold is a high-tech device that spent seven years in clinical trials. It delivers 1,200-2,000 micro-injections per minute using hollow “microchannels,” or needles, and is designed to deliver tiny doses of a skincare cocktail just under the dermis. (Think of it as tiny needles “stamping” your face and injecting a serum.)

AquaGold allows for the delivery of some of the most effective and popular skin rejuvenating treatments, including Botox and facial fillers, depending on each patient’s unique needs and wants.

