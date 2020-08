Sponsored Content by Kemper House Worthington

Talk about having your world’s collide.

Last fall, Greg Cini helped bring a new alzheimer’s and dementia care community to Worthington. He’s co-owner of the Kemper House.

Fast forward nearly a year and he’s now dealing with his own mother’s diagnosis.

We talked with him about her diagnosis and how he can lend an empathetic ear to Central Ohio.

WEBSITE: Kemper House Worthington