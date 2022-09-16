Sponsor: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention & NAMI Ohio & 33 Forever

Suicide awareness and prevention is a topic that’s vital to talk about and better understand, so that we can bring hope to those who are struggling. In this special Daytime Focus, we share a few of the many resources in Central Ohio that are ready to help both those who are in crisis, and survivors of suicide. We also delve into the mental health impact of traumatic brain injury. It’s all in the hope of changing the conversation around suicide, so we can help prevent this tragic loss of life.