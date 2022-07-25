Title Sponsor: Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing. Sponsors: Park National Bank & National Church Residences

A financial survey taken back in 2019 found that 59-percent of Americans– that’s more than half— are at risk of being homeless. The loss of just one paycheck would send them into a financial crisis. And that was before the pandemic.

Since then, some 10-thousand Ohioans experience homelessness on any given day. One of the biggest barriers to rebuilding their lives is the lack of safe, affordable housing.

In this special Daytime Focus sponsored by Ohio Capital Corporation for Housing, we see how multiple agencies are working to find lasting, affordable solutions.