Sponsored content by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

It’s hard to believe that at one point, Leukemia was considered 100 percent fatal. That daunting diagnosis is what inspired a family to create what is now called the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society back in 1949. And throughout it’s tireless work of educating, fundraising, research and hope, these types of cancers are now treatable and beatable.