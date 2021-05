ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was given a $1 million bond Wednesday after pleading not guilty to a set of charges that she and members of her family are facing related to the sexual abuse of children.

Deborah Bellar, 49, of Athens pleaded not guilty in Athens County Common Pleas Court to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony, and to two charges of endangering children, both third-degree felonies.